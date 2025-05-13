ContestsConcerts + Events
Win Tickets to WCSX Presents Alice Cooper & Judas Priest!

Register below for a chance to win tickets to the October 2nd show at Pine Knob Music Theatre! Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the…

Ben Perez
Alice Cooper & Judas Priest

Alice Cooper & Judas Priest

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Monday May 12 , 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Friday September 26, 2025. WCSX will randomly select Five (5) winner on Friday September 26, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX

Alice CooperJudas PriestPine Knob Music Theatre
Ben PerezWriter
