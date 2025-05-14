Steve Perry And Willie Nelson Remake A Journey Classic

ContestsConcerts + Events
Screamin' Scott
45 single of Journey's song Faithfully on the Columbia orange and yellow label

” Faithfully ”

Steve Perry And Willie Nelson Rerecorded Journey’s “Faithfully”

Who had this on their rock and roll bingo card?

Faithfully Re-imagined

Journey’s huge 1983 hit “Faithfully” one of the great arena-rock power ballads, the songs that had crowds raising there lighters and singing along.

The voice of Journey Steve Perry, who’s been hiding getting less and less, has come out with a very, very different re-recording of “Faithfully.” teamed with Willie Nelson, whose voice remains shockingly strong.

Steve Perry attends the screening of &quot;Five&quot;Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Steve Perry

Steve Perry making music news soon after their induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, slowly started releasing music again, breaking a 20 plus year silence.

Last year, saw the re release a new version of 1986’s “It Could Have Been You” with the Effect, a band whose members include Trevor Lukather, son of Toto front man Steve, and Nic Collins, son of Phil.

Willie Shows No Sign Of Slowing Down

Willie Nelson performs during Farm Aid 2009 at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater on October 4, 2009 in St Louis, Missouri.Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Willie Nelson Still going into his 90s

Not to be totally outdone realize that Willie just released his 154th album!

Farm Aid announced its 40th-anniversary show, and Nelson will headline alongside his co-founders Neil Young and John Mellencamp.

The stripped-down, murmuring version of “Faithfully” is coming out in honor of Farm Aid 40, and its proceeds go to Farm Aid.

First listen to the new version of “Faithfully," still soft with acoustic guitars and to hear Nelson soft spoken words. they sound nothing alike. But in honesty that is a good thing. Steve's vocal not the powerful one he once had but you still feel the warmth in his tone.

From The Press Release

Steve Perry says, “No one has a voice or vocal phrasing anything like Willie Nelson. Singing this duet with Willie has been something I’ve always wanted to do. After recording ‘Faithfully’ with Journey, I always felt it would be a great song for Willie too. What a wonderful experience it was to finally sing with Willie. I’m so proud of what we have accomplished together.”

Willie Nelson adds, “Working with Steve Perry on ‘Faithfully’ was a meaningful experience. It was a pleasure to collaborate on this song. I’m proud that we could create something meaningful and use it to give back through Farm Aid.” Below, check out Patrick Atkins’ animated clip for the new version of “Faithfully,” as well as the the original Journey video.

The Original Faithfully

"Faithfully" was recorded in 1982 and released as the second single from JOURNEY's album "Frontiers" in 1983.

It peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the band their second consecutive Top 20 hit from "Frontiers". , it has gone on to become one of the band's most recognizable hits and has enjoyed lasting popularity.

 "Faithfully" has been called one of the greatest power ballad ever recorded.

