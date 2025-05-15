2025 Detroit Lions Schedule: Game-by-Game, with Super Bowl Dreams in Sight

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions reacts during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After coming up just short last season, the Detroit Lions are back—and this time, it’s not just about making the playoffs. It’s about winning it all. We’re talking confetti, Gatorade showers, and Dan Campbell hoisting the Lombardi. This team is built, the city is ready, and if you ask me, it’s happening. Super Bowl. This year. Book it.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 08: Jared Goff #16 and Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Rams 26-20 in overtime at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Let’s walk through the entire week-by-week 2025 regular season schedule. We’ve got primetime showcases, holiday showdowns, and everything in between. 14-3. Super Bowl champs. I said what I said.

Preseason

Thu, Jul 31 – @ Los Angeles Chargers – 8:00 PM ET

– @ Los Angeles Chargers – 8:00 PM ET Fri, Aug 8 – @ Atlanta Falcons – 7:00 PM ET

– @ Atlanta Falcons – 7:00 PM ET Sat, Aug 16 – vs. Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET

– vs. Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET Sat, Aug 23 – vs. Houston Texans – 1:00 PM ET

A warm-up for the warpath to February.

Regular Season

Week 1 – Sun, Sep 7

@ Green Bay Packers – 4:25 PM ET – FOX

No better place to start than stomping into Lambeau and shutting the cheeseheads up.

Week 2 – Sun, Sep 14

vs. Chicago Bears – 1:00 PM ET – FOX

Ford Field is gonna be LOUD. Bears fans, bring tissues.

Week 3 – Mon, Sep 22

@ Baltimore Ravens – 8:15 PM ET – ESPN/ABC

Monday Night Football. Lamar? Meet Hutch.

Week 4 – Sun, Sep 28

vs. Cleveland Browns – 1:00 PM ET – CBS

Trap game? Not a chance. Lions roll.

Week 5 – Sun, Oct 5

@ Cincinnati Bengals – 4:25 PM ET – CBS

Burrow can toss dimes, but our D is eating this year.

Week 6 – Sun, Oct 12

@ Kansas City Chiefs – 8:20 PM ET – NBC

Sunday Night Football. NFC’s finest vs. the defending champs? Statement incoming.

Week 7 – Mon, Oct 20

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7:00 PM ET – ESPN/ABC

Back-to-back primetime Ws? Yes, please.

Week 8 – BYE WEEK

Let’s hydrate, heal, and get hungrier.

Week 9 – Sun, Nov 2

vs. Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 PM ET – FOX

Division games matter. This one won’t be close.

Week 10 – Sun, Nov 9

@ Washington Commanders – 4:25 PM ET – FOX

Grit wins road games. This team has plenty.

Week 11 – Sun, Nov 16

@ Philadelphia Eagles – 8:20 PM ET – NBC

Sunday Night Football. Expect playoff vibes in November.

Week 12 – Sun, Nov 23

vs. New York Giants – 1:00 PM ET – FOX

Business as usual. Detroit by double digits.

Week 13 – Thu, Nov 27

vs. Green Bay Packers – 1:00 PM ET – FOX

Thanksgiving Day Game. New tradition: carving up the Packers.

Week 14 – Thu, Dec 4

vs. Dallas Cowboys – 8:15 PM ET – Prime Video

Thursday Night Football. Bright lights, Big D gets beat down.

Week 15 – Sun, Dec 14

@ Los Angeles Rams – 4:25 PM ET – FOX

Stafford reunion, sure. But this is our era now.

Week 16 – Sun, Dec 21

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – 4:25 PM ET – CBS

Old-school matchup. New-school Lions dominate.

Week 17 – Thu, Dec 25

@ Minnesota Vikings – 4:30 PM ET – CBS/Paramount+

Christmas Day Game. We bring the coal. They bring the excuses.

Week 18 – TBD (Jan 3 or 4)

@ Chicago Bears – Time/TV: TBD

Soldier Field. Icy wind. Division title clinched. Let’s go.

Prediction: 14-3, NFC Champs, and Yes—Super Bowl WINNERS

This isn’t just a great schedule. It’s a runway to greatness. With Jared Goff leading a loaded offense, Aidan Hutchinson hunting QBs, and Dan Campbell biting kneecaps all the way to the Super Bowl, this year just feels different.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions prepares to run onto the field with teammates prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Five national TV games. Two major holiday showdowns. And a Week 18 finale that could be a playoff warm-up. Detroit is primed for the moment.

So mark it down. 14-3. NFC North champs. NFC title winners. And yes... Super Bowl LX champions.

We’ve waited our whole lives. And this team? They’re ready to make it happen.