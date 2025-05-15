Belle Isle’s Scott Fountain to Close for $6M Renovations

A detail of the Scott Memorial Fountain (completed in 1925 as a gift to the city of Detroit) on Belle Isle Park with the Renaissance Center in the background. Nice travel background with space for copy.

Detroit's landmark James Scott Memorial Fountain on Belle Isle is about to run dry for an extended period.

On Monday, May 12, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that the 100-year-old fountain and its surrounding area will be closed to public access beginning either at the end of the week of May 12 or early during the week of May 19. The fountain will remain closed for 18 months to accommodate a $6 million renovation project.

According to a Detroit News report, updates on the fountain will include new concrete beams and replacements to the plumbing structure underneath it. Additionally, DNR officials stated that installing a new watertight seal and marble features around the fountain's lower bowl will help prevent water from getting into the fountain's subgrade operational space, which has caused problems in the past.

Tom Bissett, urban district supervisor for the DNR, said the fountain's bowl and the concrete have been leaking "for some time." The renovation work should correct the problem and bring back a feature that hasn't been functional in many years: lights.

"For years, the lights haven't worked," said Bissett in an interview with The Detroit News. "So part of that (the upgrades) is to restore those lights. It's probably the single thing I'm asked about the most." Bissett confirmed the lights would be LED fixtures.

According to the DNR, which operates Belle Isle, the fountain plaza, adjacent sidewalk, and Fountain Drive will be closed to the public through 2026 due to the nature of the work. The fountain is expected to turn back on in May 2027.