World’s Biggest Bounce House is Heading to Detroit

We didn’t have NONE of this when I was a kid. In one word: spectacular. Bounce America is bringing the World’s Biggest Bounce House to the Detroit area as part…

Donielle Flynn
This thing is HUGE! IT’s actually the world’s biggest bounce castle plus they have a 900ft obstacle course!

Photo courtesy of Big Bounce America

We didn't have NONE of this when I was a kid. In one word: spectacular. Bounce America is bringing the World's Biggest Bounce House to the Detroit area as part of their tour. It's amazing that they can even travel with a 24,000 square foot bounce house, but these people are pros.

Age Groups for the World's Biggest Bounce House

Tickets are purchased ahead of time for three-hour blocks. Non-participating adult caregivers do not have to pay admission. You get three hours in the World's Biggest Bounce House and unlimited access to four additional playscapes (details below).

When my kids were toddlers, I'd take them to some playgrounds or restaurants with play areas. I always worried that bigger kids would accidentally bowl my toddlers over. Big Bounce America has four different age groups for the three hour block in the giant bounce castle: 3 and under (must be accompanies by parent or caregiver), 7 and under (activities geared for 4-7 years old), under 15 (activities geared for 8-15), and 16 and over. I think this is a very smart organizational move.

Kids and adults playing in the world's Biggest bounce housePhoto courtesy of Big Bounce America

You can see why The Big Bounce America is the biggest bounce house in the world.

What Else Does Admission Get Me?

In addition to your three hour time slot for The World's Biggest Bounce House, there are four more sections with unlimited access that is included with your admission price. The Giant is a 900 ft inflatable obstacle course. Air Space is an outer space-themed inflatable with aliens, spaceships, and a ball pit. Sports Slam offers a variety of sports-themed experiences. Octoblast offers a deep sea-themed experience complete with a giant octopus and a foam party!

The Where and When

The World's Biggest Bounce House is coming to Steffen's Park May 17th-25th, 2025. Some events will likely sell out. I highly recommend purchasing tickets in advance. Tickets aren't cheap... $32-35, but I love that they don't make non-participating caregivers buy a ticket and that you have unlimited access to four other zones. Here's a family session video from last year's tour:

