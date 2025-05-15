‘Furniture Flip Challenge’ Invites DIYers to Compete for $10K in Prizes

Calling all DIYers: The Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit invites all creatives to visit its Pontiac warehouse (333 N. Perry St.) from May 31 to July 31, find a beloved piece of furniture, and transform it into something new during the "Furniture Flip Challenge" competition. Close to $10,000 in prizes will be awarded to entrants in the contest, which will culminate with a grand prize award presented by HGTV's "Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr at a fundraising event on Sept. 4 at The Village Club in Bloomfield Hills.

All upcycled furniture pieces will be auctioned to raise money to support the 57-year-old Pontiac-based nonprofit The Furniture Bank, which offers furniture and mattresses to families in need throughout Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

According to a post by the Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit, individuals who want to participate in the "Furniture Flip Challenge" must be at least 18 years of age and be Michigan residents. All participants must pay an entry fee of $30 per furniture item (maximum of three pieces).

All entrants are required to provide their own labor and materials for their projects and return completed entries by Aug. 31. A celebrity panel of judges will choose winners among several categories, including Most Artistic, Most Functional, Most Creative, and Most Transformed, to receive a $1,000 prize.