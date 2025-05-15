Get Ready To Slide Into Memorial Day The Belle Isle Slide Is Back

Belle Isle this Summer and one question is still on everybody's mind is. " What is going on with the Belle Isle Slide?"

A beloved feature of Belle Isle since the late 1960s.

The Giant slide went viral in the summer of 2022, as video clips of riders going airborne and taking hard landings made it on national late-night talk shows.

The Giant slide opens Friday, May 23, through Labor Day (weather dependent). Fridays 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It's been a while since we talked about the Belle Isle Giant slide.

It actually caused more pain than fun, but thankfully they are reopening it and assured it is safe to try this Summer.

What Did They Do To Make The Slide Safer?

Ollyy/Shutterstock.com

News of the Giant Slide opening this summer, we all had one question, what are they doing to make it safer for those who ride it.

The slide was rubbed down a bit to help slow down the rider's speed.

Slide riders must also be 48 inches tall or taller.

WCSX's Big Jim's House Even Made A Slide T Shirt

Big Jim's House

The History Of The Nearly Famous Slide

The Belle Isle Giant Slide, a beloved Detroit attraction, has a rich history.

The original slide, opened on July 4, 1968, was a 45-foot yellow fiberglass slide.

Riders would climb stairs to a platform and then speed down a burlap potato sack over the slide's dips and humps. This original slide was part of Funland.

The current slide, is taller and wider than the original. In recent years,

The slide has gained considerable attention, particularly after video clips of riders catching air made it viral.

Safety upgrades and a new landing pads at the slide's base.

Whatever Happened To Belle Isle's Funland?

According to DetroitHistoric.org, Funland was supposed to feature rides such as a tilt-a-whirl, Ferris wheel, small-scale railroad, and the Giant Slide.

The Giant Slide was built, then a state-wide construction worker strike in the 1960s.

Funland was apparently scrapped entirely, but kept the giant slide.

The Big Slide Even Had A Music Video