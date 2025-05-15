Lindsey Buckingham Talks Charli XCX in New ‘React’ Series with His Daughter

Lindsey Buckingham and his daughter, Leelee, are having some fun with a new "react" series on YouTube. The pair sits down and watches music videos together and offers commentary on what they're watching.



So far, the father and daughter have only reacted to two videos. They began with Buckingham's video for "Slow Dancing," but things are taken up a notch when Leelee introduces her dad to Charli XCX's video for "Von Dutch."



Buckingham admits to not being very familiar with the pop star, but he said he saw her most recent performance on Saturday Night Live. Before things get started, Leelee asks her rock star dad if he had a "brat summer." He responds in a playful deadpan, "The bratiest."



When the video begins and Charli walks through an airport while removing her clothes, Buckingham comments, "Getting kinda saucy already ... not a good place to get saucy." Buckingham also let out an "Ew!" when Charli spits into the lens of the camera later in the video.



When Charli is seen dancing on the wing of an airplane, Buckingham comments, "I can't believe she got away with all of this ... I'm surprised the airport let her do all this stuff!" Leelee responds, "Well, she's Charlie XCX! She's huge now."



Once the video was done, Buckingham raved, "I thought it was very entertaining. There was so much going on, and all in the context of a normally restrictive environment, paranoid environment, uptight environment. That set the whole thing off very well, I thought."



So, from now on, it's pretty safe to say that Lindsey Buckingham is "brat," or, at the very least, understands and supports it.