ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Lindsey Buckingham Talks Charli XCX in New ‘React’ Series with His Daughter

Lindsey Buckingham and his daughter, Leelee, are having some fun with a new “react” series on YouTube. The pair sits down and watches music videos together and offers commentary on…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Honoree Lindsey Buckingham performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City; Charli XCX attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil, Savion Washington/Getty Images

Lindsey Buckingham and his daughter, Leelee, are having some fun with a new "react" series on YouTube. The pair sits down and watches music videos together and offers commentary on what they're watching.

So far, the father and daughter have only reacted to two videos. They began with Buckingham's video for "Slow Dancing," but things are taken up a notch when Leelee introduces her dad to Charli XCX's video for "Von Dutch."

Buckingham admits to not being very familiar with the pop star, but he said he saw her most recent performance on Saturday Night Live. Before things get started, Leelee asks her rock star dad if he had a "brat summer." He responds in a playful deadpan, "The bratiest."

When the video begins and Charli walks through an airport while removing her clothes, Buckingham comments, "Getting kinda saucy already ... not a good place to get saucy." Buckingham also let out an "Ew!" when Charli spits into the lens of the camera later in the video.

When Charli is seen dancing on the wing of an airplane, Buckingham comments, "I can't believe she got away with all of this ... I'm surprised the airport let her do all this stuff!" Leelee responds, "Well, she's Charlie XCX! She's huge now."

Once the video was done, Buckingham raved, "I thought it was very entertaining. There was so much going on, and all in the context of a normally restrictive environment, paranoid environment, uptight environment. That set the whole thing off very well, I thought."

So, from now on, it's pretty safe to say that Lindsey Buckingham is "brat," or, at the very least, understands and supports it.



Lindsey Buckingham
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Singer-Songwriter Yusuf/Cat Stevens to Share Life Story in Fall 2025
MusicSinger-Songwriter Yusuf/Cat Stevens to Share Life Story in Fall 2025Laura Adkins
Smashing Pumpkins Coming to Manila for Concert in September 2025
MusicSmashing Pumpkins Coming to Manila for Concert in September 2025Laura Adkins
Sammy Hagar is Happy About David Lee Roth Touring Again
MusicSammy Hagar is Happy About David Lee Roth Touring AgainErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect