Michigan’s Longest-Running Memorial Day Parade to Honor K-9 Heroes, Military, Law Enforcement

Now in its 99th year, Michigan's longest-running Memorial Day parade will honor human and K-9 military and law enforcement officers. The annual City of Dearborn Memorial Day parade will take place on Monday, May 26, along Michigan Avenue in East Dearborn.

City of Dearborn Television (CDTV) will provide live coverage of the parade.

According to a City of Dearborn news release, the parade will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. Beginning the parade, a military funeral procession will carry the remains of several local veterans who died without the means to receive a proper burial.

Lance Cpl. Robert Stajda was born on July 20, 1949, in Detroit. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps on Oct. 1, 1968, and served through 1970. Stajda died on Jan. 10.



U.S. Army veteran Amos R. Howard was born on Oct. 2, 1946. He served during the Vietnam War era and died on Jan. 25. He was known for ringing the bell at previous Memorial Day parades.

Both veterans were members of the American Legion Fort Dearborn Post 364 and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 267 in Dearborn.

A remembrance ceremony will follow the parade at the Dearborn Veterans Park and War Memorial in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library at 1630 Michigan Ave. at approximately noon.

The parade and remembrance ceremony will be led by U.S. Army veteran and Infantry K-9 handler Michael Stanton, along with U.S. Air Force veteran, Michigan State Police trooper, and K-9 handler Joshua Olszewski.

"Rosie's Reply," a B-25D Mitchell medium bomber owned and operated by the Michigan Flight Experience of Willow Run Airport, will conduct several passes over the Dearborn Memorial Day Parade. This aircraft went into service on Dec. 17, 1943, with the U.S. Army Air Forces.