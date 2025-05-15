Pet Supplies Plus to Hold ‘Best Adoption Event Ever’ in Rochester Hills

Pet essentials franchise Pet Supplies Plus will host a "Best Adoption Event Ever" at the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills on Sunday, May 18, from noon to 3 p.m.

Sponsored by well-known veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein, the pet adoption event will feature 17 shelters and rescue societies from the Detroit area with adoptable cats and dogs on site.

This year's Rochester Hills adoption event is free to attend. In addition to meeting animals available for adoption, members of the community can enjoy games, food trucks, live music, pet-friendly activities, and giveaways from brands such as Dr. Marty, who will be in attendance to offer tips and share his knowledge about pet ownership.

Attendees of the event will also be able to get an up-close look at the Detroit Grand Prix Indy Car.