Pig & Whiskey Announces Cancellation of Ferndale Festival

A popular outdoor festival in Ferndale won't be taking place this year.

On Monday, May 12, organizers of the Pig & Whiskey festival in Ferndale have announced the event is canceled.

The event, which combined, barbecue, music, and whiskey, had taken place in the community for more than a decade.

In a social media post detailing the cancellation, organizers said, “The City of Ferndale has imposed increasing costs and restrictions on events, other than the Ferndale Dream Cruise, on an annual basis. Last month, the city passed a new round of potential costs and regulations that organizers, sponsors, and stakeholding vendors feel would overly compromise their ability to put on this year's event at a level they would be comfortable with,” the post read.

7 News Detroit spoke with one of the event's organizers, Chris Johnston, about the factors that led to Pig & Whiskey's cancellation.

"It was kind of years in the making, and it's, you know, it's not just one thing that led to that decision. Ultimately, the decision was that it was too much of a risk to take on with the way things are with the city of Ferndale and events right now," he told 7 News Detroit.

"Lately there were more changes that were made that were supposed to be policies but could be regulations that will end up costing us more money, you know. We already pay for city police, fire, but, you know now, we would be potentially paying for parking lot usage," he said.

7 News Detroit spoke with Ferndale City Manager Colleen O'Toole, who claimed that the city had not substantially changed any of its regulations. She added that the city council wanted to hold all events that take place in Ferndale to the same standards.

"We wanted to make sure that the expectations were clear and consistent across the board for all special events that occurred, rather than organizers coming in and kind of having to learn as they go through the process," she said. "I'd like to stress that all of the other event organizers we've talked to so far seem to be working through these minor changes ... without issue."

Furniture Flip Challenge' Invites DIYers to Compete for $10K in Prizes

Calling all DIYers: The Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit invites all creatives to visit its Pontiac warehouse (333 N. Perry St.) from May 31 to July 31, find a beloved piece of furniture, and transform it into something new during the "Furniture Flip Challenge" competition. Close to $10,000 in prizes will be awarded to entrants in the contest, which will culminate with a grand prize award presented by HGTV's "Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr at a fundraising event on Sept. 4 at The Village Club in Bloomfield Hills.

All upcycled furniture pieces will be auctioned to raise money to support the 57-year-old Pontiac-based nonprofit The Furniture Bank, which offers furniture and mattresses to families in need throughout Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

According to a post by the Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit, individuals who want to participate in the "Furniture Flip Challenge" must be at least 18 years of age and be Michigan residents. All participants must pay an entry fee of $30 per furniture item (maximum of three pieces).

All entrants are required to provide their own labor and materials for their projects and return completed entries by Aug. 31. A celebrity panel of judges will choose winners among several categories, including Most Artistic, Most Functional, Most Creative, and Most Transformed, to receive a $1,000 prize.