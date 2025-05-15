Report: In 2024, Michigan Football Nets $226.7M in Visitor Spending in Ann Arbor

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 08: Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with Colston Loveland #18 after running the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A new Destination Ann Arbor report has revealed the contributions that the University of Michigan football games make on the Ann Arbor community's economy.

According to the study, the 2024 Michigan football season "generated $226.7 million in direct visitor spending" from visitors to Ann Arbor. This figure amounts to an average of $28 million in direct visitor spending infused into the Ann Arbor economy during the Wolverines' eight home games last fall.

Destination Ann Arbor told The Michigan Insider that visitor spending last season supported "2,198 local jobs, generated $12.9 million in tax revenue, and resulted in an estimated 100,496 hotel room nights."

For 2025, Michigan will hold six home football games. While that number is slightly less than the eight that Michigan hosted in 2024, the Big House is expected to be filled for a first-ever concert at the complex on Saturday, Sept. 27. The sold-out event will feature Zach Bryan with special guest John Mayer. Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen and Joshua Slone join the lineup for this inaugural evening of music at the Big House.

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel stated in a news release that the university is committed to bolstering the quality of life for the people of Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County.

"Game days at Michigan Stadium generate significant economic activity, attract thousands of visitors, and infuse the region with a sense of vibrancy and pride," he said. "The University of Michigan's contributions extend well beyond football, as a robust calendar of athletic competitions, academic events, and cultural programs continues to drive economic growth, foster community engagement, and reinforce the deep and enduring relationship between campus and the broader community."