Rochester’s Memorial Day Parade Reveals New Route for 2025

The 2025 Memorial Day Parade of Heroes in Rochester will take a new route to honor fallen veterans from the region.

This year's parade will step off on Monday, May 26, at 9 a.m. from the Mount Avon Cemetery in Rochester and conclude at Veterans Memorial Pointe in Rochester Hills.

Speaking with the Rochester Post, Maggie Boblitz, president of the Rochester Regional Chamber of Commerce, explained that the parade begins on First Street and will travel down Castell, Harding, and Livernois roads. The parade will then proceed south on Livernois to Avon Road, where the parade will end, allowing participants and spectators to attend a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Pointe beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Livernois Road will be closed from Walton Boulevard to Livernois Road from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., or when the last parade participant has safely proceeded through the route. The side streets on Livernois Road will also be closed during the parade.

The city of Rochester will hold a Memorial Day event at 8 a.m. at Mount Avon Cemetery, 400 Sixth St. The event will feature music by the Stoney Creek Band, opening remarks and a medal presentation by Mayor Nancy Salvia, a flag lowering by Rochester Police Lt. Keith Harper, an invocation offered by Pastor Don Anderson, a speech by former U.S. Navy Seal Cmndr. Adam Weiner, a wreath laying, and a moment of silence.

In the event of inclement weather and the parade's cancellation, Rochester's Memorial Day events will move indoors to the Mausoleum and the Rochester Fire Station.