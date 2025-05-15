‘Tires’ Star Shane Gillis to Bring Stand-up Comedy to Detroit, Grand Rapids Aug. 15-16

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Shane Gillis performs onstage during the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)

The star of Netflix's hit comedy series "Tires" is bringing a stand-up comedy tour to Michigan in August.

Shane Gillis will make a stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 15, and at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Aug. 16, for his "Shane Gillis Live" tour. Tickets for the tour dates go on sale on Friday, May 16, at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, ShaneMGillis.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

Gillis returns to the United States this year from a 28-city international tour that has included performances at the London O2 and Dublin's 3Arena. According to a 313Presents.com report, Gillis has already set an all-time ticket sales record at six arenas and achieved "historic sellouts, playing each arena's largest comedy show of all time — breaking records belonging to acts as diverse as Kevin Hart and U2."

According to an MLive report, Gillis is also performing at Notre Dame Stadium later this year. There, he'll join musicians Zach Bryan and Dermot Kennedy in what could be a sellout for a venue that seats more than 80,000 people.