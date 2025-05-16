ContestsConcerts + Events
What Are The Best Jobs To Have In 2025?

Businessmen Reading Resumes for a new job use laptops and CVs in the office. Applicant searching for new work Human resource interview, work resume, document resource

Best Jobs in 2025

Ever wonder what the Best Jobs are in 2025?

No single job suits all of us, but many of the best ones have a things in common: They pay well, challenge us year after year, match our talents and skills, aren't too stressful, offer room to advance throughout our careers, and provide a satisfying work-life balance.

Job seekers also often consider whether a position is in demand. U.S. News used these qualities to rank the 100 Best Jobs of 2025.

(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

Best Jobs In 2025

U.S. News used these qualities to rank some of the Best Jobs of 2025.

#1 Nurse Practitioner

Nurse practitioners are registered nurses with additional education. Extra schooling allows these health care professionals to take patient histories, perform physical exams, order labs, analyze lab results, prescribe medicines, authorize treatment plans and educate patients and their families on continued care.

#2 IT Manager

Information technology managers, or computer and information systems managers, help organizations navigate the labyrinth of modern technology. These important employees have the responsibility of delivering short- and long-term visions for a company's technology needs and goals.

#3 Physician assistant

Physician assistants, also known as physician associates, are ubiquitous in the medical world. They use their medical expertise to examine, diagnose and treat patients, working closely with other health care professionals as a team to provide patient care.

#4 Financial manager

Financial managers oversee the finances of major companies, agencies and other organizations. Along with their teams, they coordinate accounting and produce financial reports, cash-flow statements and profit projections. To comply with various financial laws and regulations, they must pay attention to detail. Aside from working with numbers, financial managers must also help other members of their organization understand their complex reports, which requires significant communication skills.

#5 Software developer

Software developers invent the technologies we sometimes take for granted. For instance, that app that rings, sings or buzzes you out of a deep sleep every morning? A software developer helped design that. And when you roll into the office and turn on your computer, clicking and scrolling through social media, music and your personal calendar – developers had a big hand in shaping those, too.

#983 Radio Personality

Just having fun with you but radio personality did not make any of the lists. It did make one list and scored pretty high. The list it showed up on.

There's more to being a radio personality than glamour, fame, and piles of money. Maybe now you'll appreciate us.

According to a study by CareerCast.com, "Broadcaster" is the seventh most stressful job you can have. They looked at 11 different kinds of job demands that evoke stress, both physical and mental.

Radio and being in the media came in at #7 on the jobs with the most stress.

Truth be told, I love my job even after 40 years.

~screamin scott

