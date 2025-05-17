Not just the greatest title tracks of '80s rock, but great albums... that was part of the artistry of truly great albums in the '80s. With the influx of iTunes YouTube, the generations of today are exposed to new music in a much more concise and short-burst fashion.

Listening to an entire album... reflecting on the album cover artwork and really immersing yourself in the complete experience of the music and lyrics doesn't happen as often as it used to. Neither does buying 11 albums for a penny and then $20+ for the next seven. This generation will never know the joy and pain of the Columbia House experience.

There are many other tremendous songs and albums of the '80s, but it's definitely a more narrowed scope of bands with awesome title tracks. In honor of National Title Track Day, these are...

The Greatest Title Tracks of '80s Rock

Back in Black

Albert/Atlantic/Columbia 'Back In Black' sold 26 million units in the United States alone. The album has sold 50 million units worldwide. <a href="https://wcsx.com/2023/09/24/ac-dc-back-in-black-celebrating-bon-scott/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">'Back In Black'</a> acts as a tribute to AC/DC singer Bon Scott, who died in Feb. 1980. This is definitely one of the greatest title tracks of '80s rock. After recruiting Brian Johnson, 'Back In Black' was released just five months later in July.

Born in the U.S.A.

Columbia 'Born in the U.S.A.' has sold more than 30 million copies. It was the best selling album of 1985. The album had seven singles including the title track, "Dancing in the Dark" and "Glory Days." A tremendous amount of promotion went into this album. Additionally, five of the tracks had videos.

Master of Puppets

Elektra "How does one succinctly describe a song that’s not only *so* important to an iconic band but so important to the culture of a genre? Imagining metal without “Master of Puppets” is like imagining the pop world without “Billie Jean” or “Purple Rain.” Finding an entry point to describe a song as impactful as “Master of Puppets” is difficult, but perhaps the best test is really trying to think of how different the landscape would be without it and its influence. It’s hard to imagine a world without “Master of Puppets.” Thankfully, we never will." (<a href="https://wcsx.com/author/ebanas/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Erica Banas</a>)

Let's Dance

Courtesy of EMI America David Bowie released 'Let's Dance' in April of 1983. It has sold more than ten million copies... the most of any album David Bowie released. It even sold more than 'Ziggy Stardust.' Part of the sales were fueled by a strong presence on MTV, especially for the title track.

Ace of Spades

Bronze Records Released November 8, 1980, Motörhead was grouped in with a new moniker of the early '80s, "New Wave of British Heavy Metal." Lemmy did not like labels saying, "Motörhead don't fit into any category, really. We're not straight heavy metal, because we're a rock 'n' roll band, which no-one knows how to market anymore." We don't want to label Lemmy, but we also can't leave 'Ace of Spades' off of a list of the the greatest title tracks of '80s rock.