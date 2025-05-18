Quintessential ’80s Hair Styles and Senior Pictures

Dude. I am being completely honest when I tell you that back in the day, this was hands down my favorite pose. LOL Those amazing hair styles of the ’80s. Bangs for the win!

Good God. I love the music of the '80s, but the hair... is anyone who was a teen in '80s happy with how their hair looked back then? Perms? Yes. Teasing? Love it. Giant cans of Aqua Net. Mullets? Can't get enough of them. This is a look at the top '80s Hair Styles... and my bogus senior pictures.

I was reading an article on stylecraze.com that '80s hair styles were making a comeback in 2025. Maybe it will happen! I know this much... I'm never getting another perm.

My Trippin' '80s Hair Styles

Not all senior pictures are created equally... especially not in the '80s. First off, there were no digital pictures. We saved data on floppy discs IF you had the one computer class our high school offered, but digital pictures? Michael J. Fox and his flying time machine seemed more likely in our future. Second, some people were lucky enough to go to actual professional places.

There was one photographer in our town that was THE photographer to go to. Of course, I did not go there, I went to the place my mom set up for me. Her cousin's daughter, Judy, was learning photography and has access to a studio, so I went there. Being spoiled, I wasn't happy about this, but off I went.

Jude Does anyone need a curtain? Cuz I have one. I will rip this curtain down right now and give it to you if need one.

I made the mistake of thinking I could use this picture in our yearbook. Being an editor on the yearbook committee, I personally cropped this picture tightly so it just looked like a black background. But when the book came out... There I am. Holding the black curtain. Did you need to get behind this black curtain? Let me hold it to the side for you. I should be happy. This dorky pose draws attention away from my '80s hair style... bangs for days and some nice big hair.

I was not the only one sporting bangs. It was one of the most prominent '80s hair styles. Here is an overview of the other gnarly trends:

'80s Hair Styles for the Bold and Bodacious

The Mullet

The most famous mullet of the '80s was worn by Billy Ray Cyrus, but mullets weren't just worn by men. This future blond-bombshell sports a mullet in 1984.

Getty Images In this photo, we see a 16-year-old Anderson pose for her high school yearbook rocking dark hair and a mullet.

Yes, Pam Anderson had a mullet. And she probably got it because she was influenced by Pat Benatar.

Feathered

The most famous of feathers for actors were Farrah Fawcett and John Stamos. Screamin' Scott loves Farrah Fawcett... He has an autographed poster. Farrah is a little more curly than feathered in this picture, but she and John Stamos were beyond hot in with their choice of '80s hair styles.

Scott Randall Farrah Fawcett Poster

Perms and Bangs

Jude For some reason, wicker was a great idea in the '80s. It could be the 'Fantasy Island' effect. The main character sat in a giant wicker chair.

And we're back to my senior photos. The hands near the face was a very popular pose in 1988. Also featured, my '80s hair style of choice: giant bangs and the perm. I got ONE perm in 7th grade and for whatever reasons, it never fell out. I had giant curly hair from that day forward. Also, why pluck your eyebrows? What could that possibly do to help one's appearance?

Also featured in this photo: the super trendy Swatch watch. "Always Different. Always New." There were a million different Swatch designs... one for every outfit. But at 30 bucks a piece, I just had the one. My babysitting money only went so far.

You know who else had a perm and bangs? Jon Freakin' Bon Jovi and his entire band. And they weren't the only ones. Nearly every rock band sported this '80s hair style.

Def Leppard: 2 mullets, 2 perms, and 5 bangs and they were '80s bad asses.

(Photo by Mercury Records/Hulton Archive/Courtesy of Getty Images) Def Leppard and their '80s hair stlyes.. <br>

One more of my senior pictures just for fun...

Jude I'm fun loving, but I also have a serios side... and some fun lighting... and I'm standing in front of another curtain of sorts.