94.7 WCSX Father’s Day Florida Golf Getaway to Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Big Jim’s House is sending some rockin’ dads on the ultimate Florida golf getaway to the Hammock Beach Golf Resort and Spa!

Beginning Monday, May 19th, enter right here for your shot at the ultimate Florida golf getaway! Then, from Tuesday, May 27th, through Friday, June 13th, tune in to Big Jim’s House every weekday at 8:40a. If Big Jim announces your name, you’ll have 9 minutes and 47 seconds to call back, win a $50 Visa gift card, and qualify for that week’s Florida golf getaway grand prize.

The Grand Prize includes:

Three (3) consecutive night stay at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa , including two (2) rounds of golf for two (2) guests with golf club rental and golf cart use, and daily breakfast for two (2) guests

, including two (2) rounds of golf for two (2) guests with golf club rental and golf cart use, and daily breakfast for two (2) guests Round-trip coach class airline tickets for one (1) winner and one (1) guest to Jacksonville International Airport

A midsize rental vehicle for four (4) consecutive days

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is an oceanfront luxury resort just south of St. Augustine, nestled on a stretch of unspoiled cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast, Florida. Featuring 275 guestrooms and suites in three towers, along with spacious condominiums and well-appointed public areas, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is an oasis of tranquility and relaxation, offering unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean and its Jack Nicklaus-designed oceanfront golf course. Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is committed to delivering a first-class experience with legendary golf, resort dining, and activities.

Enter Now