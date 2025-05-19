The Who Having More Problems As Drummer Is Sacked Again

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend from The Who (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The Who have sacked drummer Zak Starkey for a second time inside a month after stunning fans with their latest announcement but he has hit out in his own statement

The legendary rockers have announced the musician - with the group since 1996 - was no longer part of their plans. Scott Devours set to replace behind the drums

Forwarding The Who's post on Instagram, Zak hit back: "I was fired two weeks after reinstatement and asked to make a statement saying I had quit the who to pursue my other musical endeavors this would be a lie.

"I love the Who and would never had quit. So I didn’t make the statement ….quitting The Who would also have let down the countless amazing people who stood up for me (thank you all a million times over and more) thru the weeks of mayhem of me going ‘in an out an in an out an in an out like a bleeding squeezebox."

What Is Really Going On Behind The Scenes

Guitarist Pete Townshend announce Zak was no longer part of the group on social media. He said: "After many years of great work on drums from Zak the time has come for a change. A poignant time. Zak has lots of new projects in hand and I wish him the best."

Pete and Roger Daltrey added their own statement confirming the bombshell news. They wrote: "The Who are heading for retirement, whereas Zak is 20yrs younger and has a great future with his new band and other exciting projects. He needs to devote all his energy into making it all a success. We both wish him all the luck in the world.

Sacked Again For Second Time?

This is the second time the dummer has left the group inside the past month. On April 15, the news that he was sacked over his drumming. But Townshend said they had now welcomed Zak back in the fold - and said that Zak had apologised for mistakes.

Roger and I would like Zak to tighten up his latest evolved drumming style to accommodate our non-orchestral line up and he has readily agreed. I take responsibility for some of the confusion.

"Our shows at the Royal Albert Hall were a little tricky for me. I thought that four and a half weeks would be enough time to recover completely from having a complete knee replacement. (Why did I ever think I could land on my knees?) Wrong!

"We are a family, this blew up very quickly and got too much oxygen. It’s over. We move forward now with optimism and fire in our bellies. As for Roger, fans can enjoy his forthcoming solo shows with his fabulous drummer

The Tour Is On Schedule

Live Nation