6 Things in Movies that Make Zero Sense

Since in the '80s, it seemed like every action film featured a scene where the lead character is walking away (usually with sunglasses on) as a huge explosion goes off behind them. They never get knocked over by the blast and they never look back. This is an example of things in movies that make zero sense. In particular, how can you never look back? Not worried any debris is flying at you? Nothing to see there?

I love Reddit because fun conversations are always breaking out. A recent conversation started by asking, "What’s something that happens often in movies that is 100% unrealistic?" Below I've listed off my favorite answers.

5 Things in Movies that Make Zero Sense

-1- Spotless airducts - Honestly, I never thought about it until now. Bruce Willis scooting around the Nakatomi building through completely clean airducts.

-2- Living WAY beyond the characters means. The TV show, Friends, is a great example, but it's also rampant in movies. Reddit has a conversation about this topic too.

-3- Another one of the things in movies that make zero sense... the hero is attacked by a crap-load of baddies (attacking all at once) and walks away with next to no or next to no injuries... at least until the final scene.

-4- A full face of makeup at inexplicable times. Are you living in a post-apocalyptic world and your running for your life? That doesn't mean you can't look your best. Apparently makeup survives through destruction of the world in Mad Max: Fury Road.

-5- The "Zoom in.. Enhance the image" scene in movies where the hero notices an indiscernible, minute detail that everyone else missed.

-6- Brushing teeth without toothpaste.