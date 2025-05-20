Eastern Market Blooms with Garden-Inspired Ideas During Flower Day

Thousands of shoppers descended on Detroit's Eastern Market on Sunday, May 18, seeking flowers and plants to fill their backyards with blooming beauty during Flower Day. They pulled wagons filled to the brim with flowering plants, hanging baskets, and shrubs.

The market's flower and plant expo has been held every year since 1967. Event organizers say it's among the largest events of its kind in the nation. Various regional growers provide the varieties of flowering plants to the market, everything from begonias to zinnias. Additional plant material include shrubs, small trees, and vegetable and herb plants.

Due to the event's popularity, organizers are holding smaller Flower Tuesday markets — one on Tuesday, May 20, and one on Tuesday, May 27 — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the market's Sheds 5 and 6. Shed 6 will also have flowers and plants available each day through Father's Day next month.

"This is all about people getting ready in spring, lighting up their yard," said Dennis Mingle, 53, who represented New Haven-based Odrobina Farms. Mingle explained to The Detroit News that "all these people are into landscaping and making their yard beautiful — that's what this is all about."

In addition to the flowers and plants available for sale, the event also featured several artisans selling crafts such as clothing, jewelry, lanyards, and purses.