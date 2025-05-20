Eminem Surprises Fans During Jelly Roll’s ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance at Ford Field

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – MAY 06: (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black & white. Color Image is available.) Jelly Roll performs at Billy Bob’s Texas on May 06, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Rapper and songwriter Eminem brought crowds of people at Ford Field to their feet for a surprise performance on Sunday, May 18, during the Detroit stop of Post Malone's Big Ass Stadium Tour.

Eminem walked onto the stage as Jelly Roll performed "Lose Yourself." Eminem embraced the rapper-turned-country singer, and the two finished the song together. As they walked down the stage's ramp, more than 46,000 fans screamed and rushed to record the moment on their phones.

According to an MLive report, the crowd's cheers and screams rivaled those normally heard during a Detroit Lions game at the stadium.

"Detroit, what up!" Eminem shouted to the crowd. "Make some noise y'all. I can't hear you! Make some noise for Jelly Roll, y'all!" Eminem said as he reached the end of the ramp and flung his hands in the air toward the crowd.

He and Jelly Roll hugged again before Eminem turned to the crowd and said, "Long time no see," while telling fans how much he loved Detroit.

Sierra Ferrell and Chandler Walters opened the concert with nine-time diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone headlining.

Eminem's appearance was the highlight of Jelly Roll's hour-long set. It came during several cover performances which included songs by Lynyrd Skynyrd ("Sweet Home Alabama"), Nickelback ("How You Remind Me"), DMX ("Party Up"), Miley Cyrus ("Flowers"), and Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa ("Young, Wild and Free").