Ex Foo Fighters Drummer Releases Top 10 Reasons Dismissal

Drummer Josh Freese shared a David Lettermen style Top 10 possible reasons he was dismissed from the band in a new Instagram post.

Drummer Josh Freese departs from Foo Fighters, two years after joining the band.

"Foo Fighters," called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.

"Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band

John Freese Replacement Might Surprise You

Speculation of who will replace Freese, and the name being touted will no doubt be popular among the band’s diehard fans.

Stan Bicknell, a New Zealand-based drummer, shared on Instagram “I’ve just been informed, they’ve gone with Shane … but you didn’t hear it from here.”

Shane Hawkins joined Foo Fighters as drummer to perform "My Hero" at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert.

Who Is Shane?

Josh Freese stepped in 2023 as Foo Fighters’ drummer after Taylor Hawkins passed away,Taylor Hawkins son, Shane, is rumoured to be the new replacement drummer.

Josh Freese Is Moving Forward

Josh's ending with the foo fighters marks a first for Freese. Josh helped, Devo, Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails and many more.

"In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I'm not angry — just a bit shocked and disappointed.

"But as most of you know, I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands.

Foo Fighters Not Saying Much

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters have not yet publicly commented or offered any information about a new drummer.

Dave Grohl and Co. just announced their first show of 2025, the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct. 4. The bands first public performance since August 2024

May Seems To Be Fire Your Drummer Month

Josh Freese and ex Who drummer Zak Starkey both fired recently from their bands. Zak was fired two times in one month.

Zak had recorded with The Who from 1996-2025.





