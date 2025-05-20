ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Ex Foo Fighters Drummer Releases Top 10 Reasons Dismissal

Drummer Josh Freese shared a David Lettermen style Top 10 possible reasons he was dismissed from the band in a new Instagram post. Drummer Josh Freese departs from Foo Fighters, two years after joining…

Screamin' Scott
Dave Grohl and Josh Freese performing on stage.
Eugene Gologursky, Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Drummer Josh Freese shared a David Lettermen style Top 10 possible reasons he was dismissed from the band in a new Instagram post.

Drummer Josh Freese departs from Foo Fighters, two years after joining the band.

"Foo Fighters," called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.

"Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band

John Freese Replacement Might Surprise You

Speculation of who will replace Freese, and the name being touted will no doubt be popular among the band’s diehard fans.

Stan Bicknell, a New Zealand-based drummer, shared on Instagram “I’ve just been informed, they’ve gone with Shane … but you didn’t hear it from here.”

Shane Hawkins joined Foo Fighters as drummer to perform "My Hero" at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert.

Who Is Shane?

Josh Freese stepped in 2023 as Foo Fighters’ drummer after Taylor Hawkins passed away,Taylor Hawkins son, Shane, is rumoured to be the new replacement drummer.

Josh Freese Is Moving Forward

Josh's ending with the foo fighters marks a first for Freese. Josh helped, Devo, Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails and many more.

"In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I'm not angry — just a bit shocked and disappointed.

"But as most of you know, I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands.

Foo Fighters Not Saying Much

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters have not yet publicly commented or offered any information about a new drummer.

 Dave Grohl and Co. just announced their first show of 2025, the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct. 4. The bands first public performance since August 2024

May Seems To Be Fire Your Drummer Month

Josh Freese and ex Who drummer Zak Starkey both fired recently from their bands. Zak was fired two times in one month.

Zak had recorded with The Who from 1996-2025.




Dave GrohldrummersFoo Fighters
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
Josh Freese Shares Funny List of ‘Possible Reasons’ He Was Let Go from the Foo Fighters
MusicJosh Freese Shares Funny List of ‘Possible Reasons’ He Was Let Go from the Foo FightersErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Jim Morrison Grave Bust Found After Being Stolen in 1988
MusicJim Morrison Grave Bust Found After Being Stolen in 1988Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: May 20
MusicThis Day in Rock History: May 20
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect