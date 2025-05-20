Ferndale Pride Celebrates 15 Years of Diversity and Unity at Street Fair May 31

Ferndale Pride will herald the beginning of Pride Month on Saturday, May 31, with a family-friendly street fair running from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. that will celebrate diversity and unity among Ferndale's LGBTQIA community.

More than 200 vendors, bands, disc jockeys, and performers will be part of the festivities in downtown Ferndale. The festival will extend from West Nine Mile Road between Livernois and Woodward avenues and parts of Allen and Planavon streets near West Nine Mile Road. Admission is free.

Ferndale Pride provided the following schedule of activities for the street fair:

12:30 p.m.: Opening ceremony at Planavon Performance Stage (American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted)

1-8 p.m.: Vendors open and programs begin

1-10 p.m.: Woodware Dance Stage presented by the Flats at Iron Ridge and Iron Ridge District and performances on the Planavon Performance Stage

6-8 p.m.: Nature's Remedy presents Stacey Hotwaxx Hale on The Flats at Iron Ridge and Iron Ridge District Woodward Dance Stage

8-8:45 p.m.: Suburban Ford of Ferndale presents Baddie Brooks on the Planavon Performance Stage

8-10 p.m.: Nature's Remedy presents Rimarkable on The Flats at Iron Ridge and Iron Ridge District Woodward Dance Stage

Programming for the street fair will include:

Reading with Royalty presented by The Caboose in the Children's Area

Aerobatics presented by Liberty Cannabis in the Children's Area

Art area in the Children's Area presented by IEP Urgent Care

Climbing wall presented by Genisys Credit Union

Recovery Education Area presented by McMillan Behavioral Health and Addiction Services with activities presented by The Phoenix

Baby Feeding Area presented by Skilled Lactation

Animal adoption courtesy of Tim Lantzy with Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, across from Western Market