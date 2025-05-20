Jim Harbaugh Talks About Career-Defining Encounter with Bo Schembechler

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Former head coach Bo Schembechler of the Michigan Wolverines looks on in the 91st Rose Bowl Game against the Texas Longhorns at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2005 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh and Bo Schembechler are two names that are synonymous with the University of Michigan football.

Schembechler had a longstanding career at Michigan as the head football coach before he became the university's athletic director. After playing for Michigan and serving in the NFL, Harbaugh returned to his alma mater as head coach, leading the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023.

SI.com reported that Schembechler served as Harbaugh's coach at U-M and his mentor until Schembechler's death in 2006. The two shared an unrivaled passion for football, and Harbaugh employed many of Schembechler's tactics in his coaching style.

Reflecting on his relationship with Schembechler, Harbaugh revealed details of an interaction that impacted the course of his career at Michigan. Schembechler told Harbaugh he would be "the greatest quarterback we ever recruited...or the worst."

Left to define his legacy, Harbaugh led the Wolverines to defeating Ohio State twice in his career, beating them 27-17 in 1985 and 26-24 in 1986.

Schembechler has also been recognized for maximizing his players' potential. His "the team, the team, the team" philosophy has been adopted by all U of M sports teams.