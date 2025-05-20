Jon Batiste to Bring ‘Big Money Tour’ to Fox Theatre Oct. 24

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Jon Batiste attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Academy Award and multi-Grammy winner Jon Batiste will bring his “The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America” to Detroit's Fox Theatre on Friday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Batiste's performance go on sale Tuesday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, JonBatiste.com, and Ticketmaster.com. Local presales begin today, Monday, May 19, at 10 a.m.

According to a 313 Presents report, Batiste's “The Big Money Tour” will connect audiences to Batiste's evolution as an artist and the movement he built through his music. Audiences will be able to witness selections from Batiste's highly acclaimed repertoire, along with new material he'll offer live for the first time. The show, he said, is like a “creative church—a space for joy, openness, and collective experience.”

“We're living in a complicated time, and music has this incredible ability to reframe what we're feeling, to help us keep going,” he said. “These shows are meant to be healing, liberating, and unforgettable.”

Batiste's upcoming tour follows a run of significant events, including his rendition of the national anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl. To commemorate the performance, Batiste released “My United State,“ a two-track project that examines the course of American identity through music.