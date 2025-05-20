Love Food Recognizes Ann Arbor Deli for ‘Best Sandwich’ in Michigan

They run a tight ship at Zingerman’s Deli. Order ahead: there was a 45 minute wait to pick up your sandwich when we were there!

An Ann Arbor deli has received top honors in a Love Food roundup, recognizing the best sandwiches in every state.

Zingerman's Delicatessen was recognized by the website for its "No. 2 Zingerman's Reuben." Here's what Love Food editors had to say about this celebrated sandwich at Zingerman's:

"The reputation of Ann Arbor deli Zingerman's precedes it, and its extensive sandwich menu features eight corned beef options alone. However, since it opened in 1982, it's been known for its classic Reuben; in fact, it's said that Zingerman's dishes out around 50,000 Reubens every year. Made with award-winning Jewish rye, Zingerman's corned beef, Emmental cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, it's been a bestseller for decades."

According to its website, Zingerman's Delicatessen opened near the Ann Arbor Farmers Market in the early 1980s. Two friends, Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig, founded the traditional Jewish deli, which has become a staple in the Ann Arbor business community. Over the past several decades, Zingerman's has expanded beyond the delicatessen to become a family of independently owned food and service businesses called Zingerman's Community of Businesses.