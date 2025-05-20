ContestsConcerts + Events
Macari Moore Confirms NCAA Division I Commitment

Macari Moore, a standout point guard, Huron High School basketball star, and Mr. Basketball finalist, has announced a new college commitment.

Macari Moore, a standout point guard, Huron High School basketball star, and Mr. Basketball finalist, has announced a new college commitment.

Moore broke the news on social media on Thursday, May 15, stating that he is committing to Pittsburgh. This decision comes after the 6-foot-3 Moore committed to Iowa State in March 2024 but later decommitted from Iowa State in March of this year.

The three-star high school basketball recruit had a stellar run during his senior basketball season at Huron, leading the River Rats team to a third consecutive regional championship.

According to an MLive report, Moore averaged 19.5 points, six rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. Those stats positioned him as a Mr. Basketball finalist and a first-team All-State selection.

Moore concluded his high school basketball career as the all-time leading scorer in Huron High School's history and is the first player in the school's program to garner more than 1,500 career points.

