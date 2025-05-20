Nominate a Great Neighbor

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00pm on 5/20/25 and 11:59pm on 12/31/25, by visiting WCSX.com and completing the online entry form. WCSX will randomly select one (1) winner each month and upon verification, will receive a $100 Viviano gift card for their nominee. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $100. Up to eight (8) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Viviano Flower Shop. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.