The Kinks Drop Final 60th Anniversary Collection with Never-Before-Heard Concert Recordings

On July 11, The Kinks will release The Journey - Part 3. This final piece of their 60th-anniversary series brings a fresh sound to old tracks, plus a hidden gem: a full concert from Royal Albert Hall in 1993. The concert was a significant homecoming that celebrated three decades since their first American performance.

The band packed two discs with music. The first holds 12 cleaned-up tracks from 1977-1984. The second captures 16 songs from a summer night in London. Dave Davies told Antimusic, "As far as performances go, it was a high point achievement of The Kinks."

Disc one shines with "Come Dancing," which matched their past success of "Tired of Waiting for You" at No. 6 on Billboard. The mix also brings back "(Wish I Could Fly Like) Superman," "Destroyer," and the haunting "Living on a Thin Line."

Both Davies brothers picked each song from their time with RCA/Arista. Sound engineers went back to the original tapes, making each track crisp and clear.

The band's 1993 Royal Albert Hall show catches the raw energy of hits like "You Really Got Me," while adding fresh takes on "Sunny Afternoon" and "Days."

Music lovers can pick CDs, vinyl records, or digital files. The physical copies come with stories about each song and special writing by Phil Alexander.

This release caps off The Journey series. Part 1 hit stores in March 2023, bringing back early hits. Part 2 followed in November with fan favorites.