The Who Announce Supporting Acts on Their Farewell Tour
Following the news of their farewell tour (and that whole drummer drama with Zak Starkey), The Who have announced a diverse slate of artists who will be the supporting acts on their tour.
The Who's official website announced the following supporting acts: Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Billy Idol, Booker T. Jones, Candlebox, Feist, Joe Bonamassa, The Joe Perry Project (Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Buck Johnson, Chris Robinson, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz), Tom Cochrane, and ZZ Ward.
These supporting acts will appear on select dates on "The Song Is Over" tour, which will kick off on August 16 in Sunrise, Fla. All tour dates, including a newly announced show in Chicago, are listed below, with all supporting acts noted.
Tickets are on sale now at TheWho.com/tour, where fans can also find complete tour details.
The Who - "The Song Is Over" 2025 North America Farewell Tour
Aug 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena (With Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters)
Aug 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (With Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters)
Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (With ZZ Ward)
Aug 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (With Booker T. Jones)
Aug 26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (With The Joe Perry Project)
Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (With Feist)
Aug 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (With Feist)
Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage (With Tom Cochrane)
Sep 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage (With Tom Cochrane)
Sep 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center (With Joe Conamassa)
Sep 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center (With Joe Conamassa)
Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (With The Joe Perry Project)
Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (TBD)
Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre (With Candlebox)
Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena (With Candlebox)
Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (With Candlebox)
Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena (With Billy Idol)