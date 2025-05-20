The Who Announce Supporting Acts on Their Farewell Tour

Following the news of their farewell tour (and that whole drummer drama with Zak Starkey), The Who have announced a diverse slate of artists who will be the supporting acts on their tour.



The Who's official website announced the following supporting acts: Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Billy Idol, Booker T. Jones, Candlebox, Feist, Joe Bonamassa, The Joe Perry Project (Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Buck Johnson, Chris Robinson, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz), Tom Cochrane, and ZZ Ward.



These supporting acts will appear on select dates on "The Song Is Over" tour, which will kick off on August 16 in Sunrise, Fla. All tour dates, including a newly announced show in Chicago, are listed below, with all supporting acts noted.



Tickets are on sale now at TheWho.com/tour, where fans can also find complete tour details.