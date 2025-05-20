U of M’s Women’s Lacrosse Receive Four All-America Citations

Four University of Michigan women's lacrosse student-athletes have received All-America citations from Inside Lacrosse.

Senior Erin O'Grady and junior Grace Callahan each earned their second All-America recognitions of the 2025 season, having been named to the second and third teams, respectively. Graduate student Ava Class and senior Jill Smith were recognized with honorable mention citations.

According to a U of M media release, O'Grady repeated as Big Ten Goalie of the Year. She broke a Michigan career wins record with 25 and is only the third goalie in program history with more than 300 stops. O'Grady ended her career with 351 saves.

Callahan dominated a Michigan defense that is ranked eighth nationally. The defender led her Wolverines teammates with 24 caused turnovers and 30 ground balls. Callahan is an IWLCA All-Region selection, an All-Big Ten first-team honoree, and a third-team USA Lacrosse Magazine All-American.

Class wrapped up the best season of her lacrosse career, scoring 31 points with 25 goals and six assists. She had nine multi-point games, earning a career-best of seven — six goals, one assist — at Maryland during the regular season. Class was named to the All-Big Ten first team, and she was chosen as an IWLCA All-Region selection during her final season at Michigan.

Smith broke Michigan's career points record for efforts and her standing single-season points record. She held a team-best 82 points — 59 goals and 23 assists — to surpass the previous single-season record of 77 points.