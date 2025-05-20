War Water Brewery Debuts Larger Event Space in St. Clair

War Water Brewery in St. Clair has opened a new 10,000-square-foot event space on the second floor of its brewery.

The space, which debuted at the end of last fall, is available for events between 35 and 500 people. It features a large ballroom, games, a stage, a bar, and bathrooms. The event facility is open for award ceremonies, wedding receptions, corporate trainings, fundraisers, dinners, milestone celebrations, concerts, and other programs. A bar menu and full-service catering and a bar menu are available.

Those hosting an event at the facility can access War Water's downstairs restaurant and tap room, outdoor patio, and courtyard.

Speaking with the Rural Innovation Exchange, War Water's co-owner Kris Paul said guests have already booked the space for comedy shows, weddings, and sports banquets. He believes the addition of the events space has enhanced War Water's guest experience and provided a way for the brewery to maximize revenues for his business.

Paul, a St. Clair native, returned to the area and opened War Water Brewery with his brother, Kevin Paul, more than a decade ago. At first, the brewery offered only beer, but it soon added a food menu. War Water introduced distilled spirits in 2022.

War Water Brewery's products are available in retail stores across eastern Michigan.

St. Clair Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Ulatowski noted that adding the events space to War Water Brewery will increase visitors' opportunities to support other St. Clair businesses.