The Rolling Stones Song About Keith Richards Gardener

Rolling Stones Song History in 1968.

Early-Mid February 1968: The Rolling Stones start rehearsals for their next album at Keith Richards's

house.

Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull arrested on drug charges.

"Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus" which would be the last time the original band lineup of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, Ian Stewart, and Brian Jones played together.

1968 also saw Brian Jones, the band's original guitarist, struggling with health and drug issues, though he was still playing with the band.

The Birth Of A Hit Song

Richards and Jagger wrote the lyrics while staying at Richards’ country house, where they were awoken one morning by the sound of gardener Jack Dyer walking past the window. When Jagger asked what the noise was, Richards responded, “Oh, that’s Jack – that’s jumpin’ Jack.” The rest is rock and roll history.

The song was seen as the band's return to their blues roots after, Their Satanic Majesties Request (1967).

Bill Wyman has said that he came up with the song's distinctive main guitar riff, working on it with Brian Jones and Charlie Watts before it was credited to Jagger and Richard

The line "I was born in a crossfire hurricane", was written by Richards, and refers to his being born amid the bombing and air raid sirens of Dartford, England, in 1943 during World War II.

Jumpin Jack Facts

The Rolling Stones have played "Jumpin' Jack Flash" during every tour since its release. It is the song the band have played in concert most frequently.

The Song Was Covered By Aretha Franklin

In 1986, the song's title was used in the end credits for the Whoopi Goldberg film Jumpin' Jack Flash.