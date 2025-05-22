Did The King Elvis Presley Ever Write Any Songs?

The King Elvis Presley recorded over 700 songs during his career, which was cut short at the age of 42.

He was known for recording a diverse range of music, including gospel, rock and roll, and ballads.

While Elvis didn't write any of the songs he recorded, he was a master at selecting and interpreting them.

Any Reason Given Why Elvis Did Write Any Songs?

He was primarily known as a performer and a charismatic stage presence, not a songwriter.

While he did have songwriting credits for some songs, like "That's Someone You Never Forget" and "You'll Be Gone,"

Because of deals with Colonel Parker or his involvement in the creative process. He was known for his ability to interpret and perform songs written by others, making them his own.

Did Elvis Do Anything Besides Sing And Shake?

Elvis was also involved in the arrangements and production of his recordings.

He was a highly skilled performer, able to bring his own unique energy and style to the songs he recorded.

Elvis Recorded 725 Songs between 1953-1977

1953-58: 124 Songs

(30 Movie songs)

1960-69: 396 songs

(258 Movie songs)

1970-77: 205 songs

Dolly Parton Once Blocked Elvis From Covering Her Big Hit

Dolly Parton reveals why Elvis wasn’t allowed to officially cover ‘I Will Always Love You’.

When Dolly Parton writes a song, it’s her song — no exceptions. Not even for the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

Parton was asked during an appearance on BBC 2 Radio whether it was true that she wouldn’t let Elvis Presley record a version of her 1974 hit “I Will Always Love You.”

“I wouldn’t let Colonel Tom Parker have the song,” she clarified.

Before the recording session, Colonel Tom Parker called Dolly and says, ‘Well, you know we don’t record anything with Elvis unless we have publishing on it, or at least half the publishing,’” Parton remembered.