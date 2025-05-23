2025 Emergency Mini-Grant Application Remains Open for Washtenaw County Black Farmers Fund
The Washtenaw County Black Farmers Fund is continuing to accept applications for an opportunity to receive up to $5,000 in emergency mini-grants.
To be eligible to receive this grant, applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Identify as Black
- Operate a farm or live in Washtenaw County, Michigan
- Have experienced an emergency hardship that impairs one's ability to perform effectively, such as equipment breakdown, crop loss due to weather, or infrastructure damage
- Be actively involved in farming or working in a food system that contributes to the Washtenaw County foodshed
Applications for the mini-grants close on Saturday, May 31. Notification of awards will be shared on Juneteenth, Thursday, June 19. Individuals interested in pursuing the mini-grants can find more information on the Washtenaw County Black Farmers Fund website.
According to Michigan State University's Farm Management Extension, the Washtenaw County Black Farmers Fund is comprised of farmers, food businesses, and community members who partner to create a more equitable food system. In 2022, the Washtenaw County community came together to raise more than $100,000 to support Black farmers.