Could a Public Square Come to Belle Isle? Here’s What Leaders Are Hoping

The waterfall and lake in long exposure with Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory in the background.

Leaders at Belle Isle said they'd like to create a new public commons area at Belle Isle Park to make the destination more accessible and connected for the more than 5 million visitors it receives each year.

The Belle Isle Conservancy is partnering with the State of Michigan to develop a plan to add a public square to Belle Isle.

The idea to create a public square at Belle Isle originates from a study several years ago when the Belle Isle Conservancy collaborated with the State of Michigan to explore ways to improve visitor travel throughout the 982-acre park.

Belle Isle Commons, the public square within the park, would create a space where visitors can spend time and explore unexpected attractions.

"What folks want to see is a space where you can actually linger. Maybe be introduced to something that you didn't expect to that day, or some programming, consistent food and beverage options," said Meagan Elliott, president of Belle Isle Conservancy, in an interview with 7 News Detroit.

According to Elliott, the prime area of focus is the space directly in front of the park's aquarium and conservatory. Elliott noted this area is the target destination for 61% of visitors to Belle Isle.