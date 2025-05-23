Motown Museum Commemorates Four Decades of Music During Founder’s Day

The Motown Museum in Detroit will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year with a Founder's Day celebration on Sunday, May 25, honoring Motown's legacy and founder. The event will be held at the museum, 2648 W. Grand Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m.

Esther Gordy Edwards, who created the museum in 1985, is the late sister of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and a former executive for Motown Records.

Speaking with The Detroit News, Edwards' granddaughter, Motown Museum Chair and CEO Robin Terry, said Founder's Day is special to her. It's also one of the museum's most popular events every year. “Motown Museum exists to celebrate the legacy and history of a musical movement that changed the world,” she said. "She [Esther Gordy Edwards] was always known for welcoming people in, sharing a glimpse at the spaces where the Motown Sound was born."

The Four Tops, a Motown legend, will headline the event. Additional highlights include performances from the museum's Hitsville NEXT creative hub, community vendors, and special guest appearances. Family activities, food trucks, and two-for-one Motown Museum tours will also be offered.

The Motown Museum Founder's Day event will also kick off the museum's 2025 summer performance series, featuring concerts, community events, and outdoor entertainment.

The Motown Museum occupies the original Hitsville U.S.A. house that contained the company's studio and administrative offices. Exhibits throughout the museum display Motown artifacts and memorabilia. Museum visitors can also explore Studio A, where Motown's legendary performers recorded their works.