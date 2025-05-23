Ringo Starr Announces 2025 North American Tour Following Hit Country Album ‘Look Up’

Former Beatle Ringo Starr will play 22 shows this year across North America. The tour includes six nights at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. His new country album, Look Up, has shot up the charts.

The shows happen in June and September. Ringo's band stays strong with Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette, and Buck Johnson backing him up.

Starting in Bridgeport on June 12, the summer shows wind through the Northeast and Midwest until June 27 in Omaha. After a break, the music starts again on September 10 in Chicago. There's a performance at the Bourbon & Beyond festival on September 14.

At 84, Starr keeps making hits. His latest work, Look Up, made with T Bone Burnett, topped the UK charts and cracked the US Top 10. Stars like Alison Krauss, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Molly Tuttle add their talents to this country album, Ringo's first in over 50 years.

Omaha's free show caught the city's attention. Mayor Jean Stothert told American Songwriter, "Omaha is once again bringing in world-class entertainment for this family-friendly and free concert. Each year, people come from all over our community to enjoy this show, and the result is pretty special."

The Vegas stretch runs September 17-27. Between Vegas dates, they'll play one night at Murphys' Ironstone Amphitheatre on September 21.

Earlier this year, Starr played Nashville's Ryman Auditorium twice to mark the release of Look Up. CBS turned these shows into a documentary and concert special that aired in March.