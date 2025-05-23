Stellantis Reveals $388 Million Plan for Megahub in Wayne County

AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN – APRIL 4: The Stellantis North America Headquarters is shown on April 4, 2025 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Stellantis announced they will temporarily be laying off approximately 900 of its U.S workers at several of its stamping and powertrain plants around the country, including the Warren Stamping Plant, as the tariffs placed on imported automobiles and auto parts by President Donald Trump take effect. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Stellantis announced on Wednesday, May 21, its $388 million plan to create a megahub in Wayne County.

The company confirmed that the Van Buren Township facility would open in 2027. Plans for the facility would include an automated storage system, AutoStore, and a retrieval system. Stellantis officials said that AutoStore would use robots to find and deliver parts to workstations while employees work to finalize shipments.

In a news release shared with CBS News Detroit, Stellantis noted that the facility would employ about 488 individuals represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

Stellantis noted that this investment is part of a "broader consolidation strategy" that advances the automaker's 2023 UAW contract agreements. Under the contract agreement, Stellantis has invested approximately $120 million to "strengthen parts and services operations." These investments include creating a new facility in East Fishkill, New York, and improving the infrastructure for the company's existing distribution centers.

Stellantis sold its parts distribution centers in Center Line and Marysville, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as part of a strategic consolidation objective.

Employees from the Center Line, Warren, Warren Sherwood, and Milwaukee parts centers will be transferred to the new Metro Detroit hub. The company's base of employees from the Marysville center will move to the Warren and Warren Sherwood locations. Stellantis noted that its Warren Sherwood center will be an e-coating upfitting facility.