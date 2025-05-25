Bigfoot in Michigan? Spotted in Monroe County

Let me just say it upfront: I’ve always believed in Bigfoot.

Call it what you want—Sasquatch, Skunk Ape, Michigan Howler—doesn’t matter to me. I’ve read the books. I’ve watched the documentaries. And yes, I’ve taken my fair share of jokes from friends who think the idea of a 7-foot ape-man roaming the woods is just campfire nonsense. But I believe - and maybe Mitch Hedberg was right.

But now, a new sighting in my home state of Michigan has me sitting up straighter. Because for once, the details don’t just sound spooky or sensational—they sound credible.

A father and son, out bowfishing in Monroe County, reported a close encounter with something big—real big—in the swampy brush behind the Monroe County Inmate Dormitory Facility. Yeah, I know. Doesn’t sound like prime Bigfoot habitat, right? But if you know anything about Bigfoot sightings, you know they don’t follow our maps. Swamps, remote forests, marshes—those are his highways.

This happened around 11:30 a.m. on May 18, in broad daylight. No blurry night-vision footage or unreliable third-hand stories here. According to the father, their dog ran ahead into the brush and startled something large. Not just “squirrel or deer” large. I’m talking tree-shaking large. Something bolted away, moving the kind of trees no average animal could.

Curious (and probably a little nervous), they pressed deeper into the marsh. That’s when they heard rustling from a tree nearby—and then came the kicker: a thud. A heavy one. Like something big just dropped down from the branches.

When they turned, they didn’t see a bear. They didn’t see a deer. What they saw was a large, gorilla-like creature crouched low to the ground, moving slowly and deliberately—toward them. Not running. Not scared. Watching.

The father described it as blackish in color, with long arms and a massive frame. He’s a lifelong hunter and outdoorsman—he knows what’s out there. He told MLive, “I’ve been in the woods my whole life… and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

They got out of there quickly. The dog? It had no interest in sticking around either. That, to me, says a lot.

The Michigan Bigfoot Research Organization (yes, we have one!) says this matches the behavior of other credible sightings: mid-morning encounters, swampy terrain, and territorial behavior. According to the database, there have been over 220 Bigfoot sightings in Michigan alone—many of them in the Upper Peninsula and Northern Lower Peninsula. But this? This is down in Monroe County, right off I-75. Practically suburban.

Now, I know skeptics will roll their eyes. They'll say it was a misidentified bear, or a guy in a suit, or even just a hoax. But that’s always the fallback, isn’t it? And yet somehow, these sightings keep happening—year after year, in state after state, often by people who aren’t looking for attention.

Here’s what gets me: this dad didn’t run to TikTok or YouTube to cash in. He filed a report with the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, gave a detailed account, and walked away. That’s not someone chasing clout. That’s someone still trying to wrap his head around what he saw.

For believers like me, this story is fuel. It’s one more piece of evidence that maybe—just maybe—we’re not crazy. That maybe the truth is still out there, lurking in the places we don’t look often enough.

So next time you’re near a Michigan marsh, and you hear something big move behind you—don’t laugh.