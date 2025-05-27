New Book Claims Freddie Mercury Had a Secret Daughter

A new book about Freddie Mercury claims that the late Queen frontman had a secret daughter, who was born in 1976.



According to The Daily Mail, the book in question is titled Love, Freddie: Freddie Mercury's Secret Life and Love. Authored by Lesley-Ann Jones, the book says the daughter was conceived via an affair Mercury had with the wife of a close friend.



This alleged daughter, who is now 48, says she and Mercury were very close, and he gifted her 17 personal journals he kept specifically to give to his daughter. These journals also provide the bulk of the content for the Love, Freddie book.



Jones admits that she was doubtful about the story of this secret daughter of Mercury, but The Daily Mail reports that this daughter also shared other items with her, including photos and bank statements.



"No one could have faked all this," noted Jones. "Why would she have worked with me for three-and-a-half years, never demanding anything?"



In a follow-up report, The Daily Mail stated that only the people closest to Mercury knew of this secret daughter. These people included his parents, his sister, the members of Queen, and Mercury's beloved confidant, Mary Austin. This follow-up report also states that this secret daughter currently lives in Europe, works in the medical field, and is also a mother.



Since the initial news broke, Jones has faced some backlash regarding the factual nature of Love, Freddie. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, " ... To those insisting Freddie Mercury's diaries were 'faked with AI', that his daughter 'doesn't exist' & that I've made the whole thing up: wait & see! His true story, told in his own words, is incredible. I love him all the more for it. You will too."



Jones added, " ... To those 'demanding' to see proof of a DNA test, otherwise they won't believe it - please rest assured that the requisite verification was obtained, legal teams have been involved, but that such measures are private & not shared publicly. Thank you."