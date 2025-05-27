ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

New Book Claims Freddie Mercury Had a Secret Daughter

A new book about Freddie Mercury claims that the late Queen frontman had a secret daughter, who was born in 1976. According to The Daily Mail, the book in question…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
British singer Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991) of rock band Queen in concert at Leeds Football Club, UK, 29th May 1982.
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A new book about Freddie Mercury claims that the late Queen frontman had a secret daughter, who was born in 1976.

According to The Daily Mail, the book in question is titled Love, Freddie: Freddie Mercury's Secret Life and Love. Authored by Lesley-Ann Jones, the book says the daughter was conceived via an affair Mercury had with the wife of a close friend.

This alleged daughter, who is now 48, says she and Mercury were very close, and he gifted her 17 personal journals he kept specifically to give to his daughter. These journals also provide the bulk of the content for the Love, Freddie book.

Jones admits that she was doubtful about the story of this secret daughter of Mercury, but The Daily Mail reports that this daughter also shared other items with her, including photos and bank statements.

"No one could have faked all this," noted Jones. "Why would she have worked with me for three-and-a-half years, never demanding anything?"

In a follow-up report, The Daily Mail stated that only the people closest to Mercury knew of this secret daughter. These people included his parents, his sister, the members of Queen, and Mercury's beloved confidant, Mary Austin. This follow-up report also states that this secret daughter currently lives in Europe, works in the medical field, and is also a mother.

Since the initial news broke, Jones has faced some backlash regarding the factual nature of Love, Freddie. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, " ... To those insisting Freddie Mercury's diaries were 'faked with AI', that his daughter 'doesn't exist' & that I've made the whole thing up: wait & see! His true story, told in his own words, is incredible. I love him all the more for it. You will too."

Jones added, " ... To those 'demanding' to see proof of a DNA test, otherwise they won't believe it - please rest assured that the requisite verification was obtained, legal teams have been involved, but that such measures are private & not shared publicly. Thank you."

Freddie Mercury
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Bob Seger on stage at the Rock 'n Roll Farm in Wayne Photo used in a Rock 'n Roll Farm History Lesson.
MusicRock ‘n Roll Farm History Lesson with Ken SettleDonielle Flynn
Rick Derringer Dies at 77
MusicRick Derringer Dies at 77Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Top Disturbed Songs: Tracing the Band’s Evolution From Nu-Metal to Melodic Hard Rock
MusicTop Disturbed Songs: Tracing the Band’s Evolution From Nu-Metal to Melodic Hard Rock
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect