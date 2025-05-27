Monroe Michigan Celebrates As Favorite Drive-In Theater Is Saved

Back in April of this year, The Memory Lane Drive-In Theater in Monroe had announced it was closing permanently on the facility's Facebook page.

"We sincerely regret to inform everyone that the decision has been made to permanently close Memory Lane Drive-In," the post stated.

The ownership cited many contributing factors in the decision to shutter the Drive-In Theater, one of the last of its kind in the area.

Hard To Find A Drive-In Theater

And Now The Movie Folks

In the last four years 35% of the remaining drive-ins in the United States have closed their doors forever, citing a combination of multiple reasons including but not limited to poor attendance, streaming, and lack of concessions support," according to the post. "The last one is key, especially for drive-ins. Memory Lane has suffered the same fate for the same reasons."

The theater, located at 6501 N. Monroe, opened in 2021 in the space once occupied by the Denniston Drive-In. The Denniston had closed in 1985.

Then Out Of Nowhere Help Is On The Way

A Monroe couple with decades of experience in the movie theater business is breathing new life into Memory Lane Drive-In, just weeks after the beloved venue announced it would be closing permanently.

Local industry veterans Keven and Sue Christy stepped forward with a proposal to keep the screens lighting up the night sky.

Now The Drive In Is Open For The Season

“Nobody wants to see this place succeed more than him and I. We don’t want to see the place close. We’d like to see it supported and kept around,” Williams said.

The business partners wrestled with the decision, but operating the drive-in was unsustainable.

“It was heartbreaking for us,” Collins said about the closure.

"Memory Lane Drive-In is a classic drive-In theatre playing double feature movies April through November.

With two enormous outdoor screens and a beautiful rural setting, it's a wonderful place to see today's latest features under a beautiful Michigan night sky.

They offer a wide variety of food, snacks and beverages that are sure to please at the concessions stand all for an affordable price. Kids will enjoy the playground under our main screen while the parents can sit back and relax.