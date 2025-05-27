ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

What To Look For At Detroit Lions OTA’s This Week

As the Detroit Lions commence their 2025 Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this week, anticipation is high following a historic 15–2 season that ended in a disappointing playoff loss. With key…

Jim O'Brien
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 10: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions reacts prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As the Detroit Lions commence their 2025 Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this week, anticipation is high following a historic 15–2 season that ended in a disappointing playoff loss. With key players returning from injury and new leadership on the defensive side, the team is poised to build upon last year's success.

Aidan Hutchinson's Return Bolsters Defense

Star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been fully cleared to participate in all football activities after recovering from a fractured tibia and fibula sustained in Week 6 of the 2024 season. At the time of his injury, Hutchinson had recorded 7.5 sacks in just five games, leading the NFL. Reflecting on his recovery, Hutchinson shared, "I'm rolling with the boys now and it feels like I'm back to being myself again. I'm really looking forward to the season. I think this is the most excited I've been for OTAs in my life"

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

Hutchinson's return comes as the Lions adjust to a new defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard, following Aaron Glenn's departure to the New York Jets. Hutchinson expressed confidence in Sheppard's approach, noting his comprehensive understanding of the game and anticipation of a well-prepared defense under his leadership .

Jack Campbell Emerges as Defensive Leader

Linebacker Jack Campbell is stepping into a leadership role on defense after a breakout 2024 season where he led the team with 131 tackles. Campbell's football IQ and preparedness have drawn praise from coaches and teammates alike. His commitment to the team's culture was evident from the start; upon joining the Lions, he remarked, "It's only about football in Detroit, and football is all that matters"

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers

Campbell's development will be crucial as the Lions integrate new players into the defense and adapt to Sheppard's system.

Dan Campbell Sets High Expectations

Head Coach Dan Campbell remains focused on building upon the team's recent success. Despite the loss of key coordinators in the offseason, Campbell expressed confidence in the team's resilience and adaptability. Addressing the challenges ahead, he stated, "All will be fine" and emphasized the importance of maintaining team stability and readiness as they head into the new season

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Campbell's leadership has been instrumental in transforming the Lions into contenders, and his unwavering belief in the team's potential continues to inspire both players and fans.

Looking Ahead

The Lions' OTAs run from May 28–30 and June 3–5, providing an opportunity to evaluate player progress and team cohesion. With Hutchinson's return, Campbell's leadership, and a renewed focus on defensive strength, the Lions aim to build momentum heading into the 2025 season. As the team prepares for a schedule featuring 12 nationally televised games, including matchups on Thanksgiving and Christmas, expectations are higher than ever for Detroit to make a deep playoff run.

Aiden HutchinsonDetroit LionsNFL
Jim O'BrienEditor
Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.
Related Stories
Bigfoot
Local NewsBigfoot in Michigan? Spotted in Monroe CountyJim O'Brien
Tires and Treads Provides Clothes, Shoes to Kids in Need Across St. Clair County
Local NewsTires and Treads Provides Clothes, Shoes to Kids in Need Across St. Clair CountyMichael Vyskocil
2025 Emergency Mini-Grant Application Remains Open for Washtenaw County Black Farmers Fund
Local News2025 Emergency Mini-Grant Application Remains Open for Washtenaw County Black Farmers FundMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect