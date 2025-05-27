What To Look For At Detroit Lions OTA’s This Week

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 10: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions reacts prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As the Detroit Lions commence their 2025 Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this week, anticipation is high following a historic 15–2 season that ended in a disappointing playoff loss. With key players returning from injury and new leadership on the defensive side, the team is poised to build upon last year's success.

Aidan Hutchinson's Return Bolsters Defense

Star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been fully cleared to participate in all football activities after recovering from a fractured tibia and fibula sustained in Week 6 of the 2024 season. At the time of his injury, Hutchinson had recorded 7.5 sacks in just five games, leading the NFL. Reflecting on his recovery, Hutchinson shared, "I'm rolling with the boys now and it feels like I'm back to being myself again. I'm really looking forward to the season. I think this is the most excited I've been for OTAs in my life"

Hutchinson's return comes as the Lions adjust to a new defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard, following Aaron Glenn's departure to the New York Jets. Hutchinson expressed confidence in Sheppard's approach, noting his comprehensive understanding of the game and anticipation of a well-prepared defense under his leadership .

Jack Campbell Emerges as Defensive Leader

Linebacker Jack Campbell is stepping into a leadership role on defense after a breakout 2024 season where he led the team with 131 tackles. Campbell's football IQ and preparedness have drawn praise from coaches and teammates alike. His commitment to the team's culture was evident from the start; upon joining the Lions, he remarked, "It's only about football in Detroit, and football is all that matters"

Campbell's development will be crucial as the Lions integrate new players into the defense and adapt to Sheppard's system.

Dan Campbell Sets High Expectations

Head Coach Dan Campbell remains focused on building upon the team's recent success. Despite the loss of key coordinators in the offseason, Campbell expressed confidence in the team's resilience and adaptability. Addressing the challenges ahead, he stated, "All will be fine" and emphasized the importance of maintaining team stability and readiness as they head into the new season

Campbell's leadership has been instrumental in transforming the Lions into contenders, and his unwavering belief in the team's potential continues to inspire both players and fans.

Looking Ahead