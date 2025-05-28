104-Year-Old World War II Veteran Honored in Sterling Heights’ Memorial Day Parade

A 104-year-old World War II veteran was honored for his military service during the Sterling Heights' Memorial Day parade.

Jack Jones served as the parade's grand marshal. He was escorted down Utica Road seated in the back of a red convertible. His appearance elicited cheers and applause from a crowd nearly two miles long.

According to a Detroit Free Press report, Jones enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943. He served as a medical assistant aboard the USS Meriwether throughout the Pacific campaign until the war's end.

"My good friend's grandpa is the grand marshal this year, Jack Jones, so we didn't want to miss seeing him in the parade," said their mom, Susan St. Mosley, of Lake Orion, who came with her husband and kids to watch the parade.

Jones was followed by a gathering of 30 women paying tribute to Rosie the Riveter. Ten of these individuals who marched in the parade were Girl Scouts. Jones' wife, Vera Rose Matthew, was one of the original Rosie the Riveters. The couple had been married for 77 years when she passed away at age 96.

The parade stepped off from Dodge Park at 10 a.m., proceeded through the roundabout, and headed south along Dodge Park Road. It ended before reaching 16 Mile Road.

Many in attendance said the parade was an opportunity to honor the sacrifices of those who fought for the United States through their military service.