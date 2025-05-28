ContestsConcerts + Events
Classic Rockers Styx Will Deliver A New Album In July

Screamin' Scott
Styx

Chicago, Illinois

Skip Bolen/Getty Images

Classic Rockers Styx has been around the rock scene since 1972. Hailing from Chicago and known for blending melodic hard rock guitar with acoustic guitar, synthesizers mixed with acoustic piano along with power ballads.

The band Styx last full studio album was 2021's, "Crash of the Crown."

The New Styx Album

The band describes it as a new concept album, "Circling From Above," concept album is set for release on July 18 on streaming sites.

The new album tracks in at a total of 41-minute, 13-song album were written by some combination of Shaw, producer Will Evankovich and singer/keyboardist Lawrence Gowan.

This is Styx's third new album in just eight years. Evankovich also produced their two most recent LPs before becoming an official member in 2022.

Styx, Circling From Above' Track Listing
1. "Circling From Above"
2. "Build and Destroy"
3. "Michigan"
4. "King of Love"
5. "It's Clear"
6. "Forgive"
7. "Everyone Raise a Glass"
8. "Blue Eyed Raven"
9. "She Knows"
10. "Ease Your Mind"
11. "The Things That You Said"
12. "We Lost the Wheel Again"
13. "Only You Can Decide"

WCSX Presents Styx on the Brotherhood of Rock Tour

Classic Rockers Styx and Kevin Cronin, the iconic voice and writer behind REO Speedwagon’s greatest hits, have one of the strongest brotherly bonds spanning 25 years, especially since they’ve crossed paths on the North American concert trail along with the occasional joint festival concert. Fittingly, next summer they’ll join forces for the sixth time for their “Brotherhood of Rock” tour, along with special guest Don Felder (a former lead guitarist for the Eagles), which will include a performance at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, August 16 at 6:45 p.m. Pine Knob Music Theatre is presented by Proud Partners United Wholesale Mortgage, Trinity Health and Ally.

What Is Former Member Dennis DeYoung Doing?

Dennis DeYoung is currently touring with "The Music Of Styx," playing both Styx songs he wrote and his solo material. He also continues to release music, with his last album, "26 East: Volume 1." In addition, he has been involved in writing a book and has mentioned putting out a video for his fans. 

StyxTommy Shaw
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
