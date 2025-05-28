National Hamburger Day – Who’s Got The Best In Michigan?

YAKIMA, WA – DECEMBER 28: A double cheeseburger, fries and soda lie on a table at Majors Hamburgers December 28, 2003 in Yakima, Washington. Two farms have been quarantined in Sunnyside and Mabton, Washington by the U.S.D.A after it was determined that a cow that came from the farms had been infected with mad cow disease, the first such case in the U.S. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat: if you tell me a chicken sandwich is a “burger,” we’re gonna have words.

I bring this up because DoorDash just dropped a report for National Hamburger Day claiming that “chicken burgers” are now the most popular type of burger in the U.S. In fact, in their data, 17 states prefer chicken burgers. Michigan, thankfully, is not one of them. We stand strong in beef.

Here in the Mitten State, we know what makes a real burger — the sizzle, the sear, the cheese dripping off the sides, and the unmistakable smell of summer. It’s grilled perfection. It’s the taste of Tigers games on the radio, of backyards with coolers full of Faygo, of road trips with Bob Seger cranked to 11.

So yeah, I take hamburgers seriously.

And I work with a guy who really takes burgers seriously: Screamin’ Scott Randall, Detroit radio legend, classic rock encyclopedia, and, as it turns out, burger ambassador.

If you’ve never had the Screamin’ Burger from Eddie’s Drive-In in Harrison Township, make this the summer you fix that. Eddie’s is straight out of a ‘50s postcard — car hops on roller skates, neon lights, and the kind of vibe that makes you wonder why we ever stopped doing things that way. And right at the heart of their menu is the burger Screamin’ Scott helped design.

Scott Randall The Almost Famous Screamin Burger

It’s a 1/3-pound ground round patty piled high with lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, thick-cut onion rings, Eddie’s signature sauce, and a righteous kick of Sriracha. Just like the man himself, the Screamin’ Burger doesn’t whisper. It comes out blazing — loud, proud, and packed with flavor. It’s the kind of burger that makes you pause mid-bite and say, “Yeah...this is living.”

But Michigan’s burger game goes way beyond one legendary sandwich.

Down in Ann Arbor, you’ve got Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger, a build-your-own spot where the patties are smashed thin, and the attitude is part of the experience. Since 1953, it’s been flipping burgers and flipping the script on what a burger place should be.

Over in Ypsilanti, there’s Sidetrack Bar & Grill, home of “Our Famous Burger,” which GQ once called one of the “20 Burgers You Must Eat Before You Die.” That’s high praise — and from a magazine that wears expensive pants.

Kate’s Diner in Marshall serves up a textbook cheeseburger basket. We’re talking grilled onions, perfectly melted cheese, and that crispy flat-top griddle char. It’s like eating history.

Dearborn’s Taystee’s Burgers started out in a gas station and now takes home awards like the Detroit Burger Brawl crown. Their commitment to halal meat and outside-the-box combinations proves you can respect tradition and still reinvent the wheel…or the bun.

And then there's Caseville — ever heard of a 10-day cheeseburger festival? Welcome to Cheeseburger in Caseville, where Parrotheads, grillmasters, and cheeseburger lovers unite every August. Burgers on the beach with Buffett tunes in the background? That’s a Michigan bucket list moment.

Chicken Burgers...NO

So, while the rest of the country may be pivoting to chicken or veggie burgers, here in Michigan, we’re holding the line. We’re a cheeseburger state, proud and true. Whether it’s the Screamin’ Burger from Eddie’s, a diner classic in Marshall, or a gas-station gourmet burger in Dearborn, we know what makes this handheld miracle so special.

Today’s not just National Hamburger Day. It’s Michigan’s chance to shine — one juicy, messy, flame-grilled bite at a time.

And hey, if you swing by Eddie’s this summer, tell ’em Screamin’ Scott sent you. He’s probably in the lot already, burger in one hand, Chit merchandise in the other.