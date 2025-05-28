ContestsConcerts + Events
New Mental Health Care Center Opens in Auburn Hills

Michael Vyskocil

Close up shot of supportive and comforting hands for cheering up depressed patient person or stressed mind with crucial empathy

A new mental health care facility has opened in Auburn Hills. Branches Auburn Hills, a new service of Havenwyck Hospital, opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, May 20.

According to an Oakland County Times report, the new facility will provide full-time and part-time day treatments for mental health concerns.

An outpatient program will function as a step-down transition or an alternative to inpatient care, allowing patients to maintain essential connections with their families and daily lives. 

Branches Auburn Hills will serve patients with a range of mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, mood disorders, self-harming behaviors, suicidal ideation, and trauma.

The new facility is at 1500 University Drive, Suite 173, within Oakland University's West Center. For more information, visit the Havenwyck Hospital website.

auburn hills
Michael VyskocilWriter
