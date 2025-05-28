New Mental Health Care Center Opens in Auburn Hills

Close up shot of supportive and comforting hands for cheering up depressed patient person or stressed mind with crucial empathy

A new mental health care facility has opened in Auburn Hills. Branches Auburn Hills, a new service of Havenwyck Hospital, opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, May 20.

According to an Oakland County Times report, the new facility will provide full-time and part-time day treatments for mental health concerns.

An outpatient program will function as a step-down transition or an alternative to inpatient care, allowing patients to maintain essential connections with their families and daily lives.

Branches Auburn Hills will serve patients with a range of mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, mood disorders, self-harming behaviors, suicidal ideation, and trauma.