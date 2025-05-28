Port Huron Art on the River Festival Returns June 6-8

Celebrating art, culture, and community, the 14th annual Port Huron Art on the River festival returns to Kiefer Park, 500 Merchant St., in Port Huron, from June 6 to 8.

Hosted by Citizens for a Vibrant Community, the three-day festival will feature works from dozens of local artists, crafters, and musicians, as well as art workshops, hands-on art activities, live music, dance performances, and food.

The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 6; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 7; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 8.

“Art on the River has some great things going on this year,” CVC President Trina Avedisian said in a statement from The Voice. “Highlights include a food drive throughout the entire weekend that will benefit the local food banks. This is a partnership between Citizens for a Vibrant Community and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. Another collaboration is with the Blue Water Art Association. Members of that group will be hosting children's art projects in their tent.”

Each year, the festival selects a featured artist to celebrate. This year, Susan (SK) Mabry, a Port Huron resident, will showcase her works of expressionism and impressionism using glass and pottery art pieces. Her work has been a staple of Weekends in Port Huron.

Food trucks will be available, and Detroit City Distillery will hold tastings of its products throughout the weekend.

Musical performances for the weekend include the following entertainers:

Friday, June 6

6:30 p.m.: Barbara Payton and the Instigators

Barbara Payton and the Instigators 8:30 p.m. Duke Tumatoe

Saturday, June 7

2 p.m.: New Horizons Jazz Band

New Horizons Jazz Band 4:30 p.m.: Blue Blaze

Blue Blaze 6 p.m.: Jim Cummings Band

Jim Cummings Band 8 p.m.: Bobby Murray

Bobby Murray 10 p.m.: Los Gringos

Sunday, June 8

1 p.m.: Dion Turner

Dion Turner 2 p.m.: The Eatles Reunion Tour

The Eatles Reunion Tour 3 p.m.: Restoration Christian Community Church