ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Port Huron Art on the River Festival Returns June 6-8

Celebrating art, culture, and community, the 14th annual Port Huron Art on the River festival returns to Kiefer Park, 500 Merchant St., in Port Huron, from June 6 to 8….

Michael Vyskocil

Drone Photo

Celebrating art, culture, and community, the 14th annual Port Huron Art on the River festival returns to Kiefer Park, 500 Merchant St., in Port Huron, from June 6 to 8.

Hosted by Citizens for a Vibrant Community, the three-day festival will feature works from dozens of local artists, crafters, and musicians, as well as art workshops, hands-on art activities, live music, dance performances, and food.

The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 6; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 7; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 8.

“Art on the River has some great things going on this year,” CVC President Trina Avedisian said in a statement from The Voice. “Highlights include a food drive throughout the entire weekend that will benefit the local food banks. This is a partnership between Citizens for a Vibrant Community and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. Another collaboration is with the Blue Water Art Association. Members of that group will be hosting children's art projects in their tent.”

Each year, the festival selects a featured artist to celebrate. This year, Susan (SK) Mabry, a Port Huron resident, will showcase her works of expressionism and impressionism using glass and pottery art pieces. Her work has been a staple of Weekends in Port Huron.

Food trucks will be available, and Detroit City Distillery will hold tastings of its products throughout the weekend.

Musical performances for the weekend include the following entertainers:

Friday, June 6

  • 6:30 p.m.: Barbara Payton and the Instigators
  • 8:30 p.m. Duke Tumatoe

Saturday, June 7

  • 2 p.m.: New Horizons Jazz Band
  • 4:30 p.m.: Blue Blaze
  • 6 p.m.: Jim Cummings Band
  • 8 p.m.: Bobby Murray
  • 10 p.m.: Los Gringos

Sunday, June 8

  • 1 p.m.: Dion Turner
  • 2 p.m.: The Eatles Reunion Tour
  • 3 p.m.: Restoration Christian Community Church

More information about the Art on the River Festival is available online.

Port Huron
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
104-Year-Old World War II Veteran Honored in Sterling Heights’ Memorial Day Parade
Local News104-Year-Old World War II Veteran Honored in Sterling Heights’ Memorial Day ParadeMichael Vyskocil
Oakland County Commission OKs $174.5M Budget for Downtown Pontiac Revitalization
Local NewsOakland County Commission OKs $174.5M Budget for Downtown Pontiac RevitalizationMichael Vyskocil
Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: May 30-June 1
Local NewsThings To Do in Detroit This Weekend: May 30-June 1Michael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect