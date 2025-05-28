Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: May 30-June 1
Detroit is revving up for an action-packed weekend filled with racing thrills, quirky competitions, and creative fun. From the high-speed excitement of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix to the offbeat…
Detroit is revving up for an action-packed weekend filled with racing thrills, quirky competitions, and creative fun. From the high-speed excitement of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix to the offbeat challenge of the Hot Dog Mile and the artistic spin on miniature golf at the Cranbrook Art Museum, there's something for every kind of adventurer.
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
- What: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
- When: Gates open at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 30; Saturday, May 31; and Sunday, June 1, 2025
- Where: Detroit Street Circuit, 1330 Atwater St., Detroit
- Cost: Single-Day, 2-Day, and 3-Day Reserved Seats start at $50; Single-Day, 2-Day, and 3-Day Rooftop Viewing start at $35; Turn 3 Club, Pit Lane Suites, and Corvette Car Corral options are also available
The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix roars back to the streets of downtown Detroit, offering an exciting weekend of racing action and entertainment. As part of Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, fans can enjoy free general admission seating in Grandstands 1 and 9 on Friday, May 30, with no ticket required. Seating is first-come, first-served and does not include Paddock access.
The 3rd Annual Hot Dog Mile
- What: 3rd Annual Hot Dog Mile
- When: Sunday, June 1, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Eastern Market Brewing Company, 2515 Riopelle St., Detroit
- Cost: Basic entry $20, Basic spectator $15, Race entry with beer mug $30, Race entry with beer mug and T-shirt $45, Spectator with beer mug and T-shirt $35, and Super race entry with beer mug, T-shirt, and hat $60
The 3rd Annual Hot Dog Mile at Eastern Market Brewing Co. offers a fun and quirky challenge. Participants eat four hot dogs while completing four quarter-mile laps around a left-turn loop in historic Eastern Market. The event blends food and fitness into a unique experience. Hot dogs are provided by Motor City Frank's, and at least $10 from each entry benefits Detroit Dog Rescue.
Mini-Golf at the Cranbrook Art Museum
- What: Mini-Golf at the Cranbrook Art Museum
- When: Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last tickets sold at 4:15 p.m.; additional dates available through Sept. 28, 2025
- Where: Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
- Cost: Adults $15, Detroit residents and Art Members $10, Children under 12 $8 (price includes gallery admission)
Cranbrook Art Museum offers a unique twist on miniature golf with a course inspired by the art, design, and architecture of Cranbrook itself. The course features nine creatively designed primary holes plus a bonus hole. Tickets are required, making it a fun and affordable weekend outing perfect for families, friends, and art lovers.
Other Events
Detroit's entertainment scene is buzzing with live music and comedy to kick off the weekend. From heartfelt indie rock to heavy-hitting hardcore and stand-up laughs, there's something for every vibe:
- The Head and the Heart: Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at The Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward, Detroit
- Merauder: Friday, May 30, 2025, at 5 p.m. at Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave. Detroit
- Joe Fenti: Friday, May 30, 2025, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30) at The Comedy Bar, 6531 Woodward Ave. Lower Level, Detroit