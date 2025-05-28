Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: May 30-June 1

Detroit is revving up for an action-packed weekend filled with racing thrills, quirky competitions, and creative fun. From the high-speed excitement of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix to the offbeat challenge of the Hot Dog Mile and the artistic spin on miniature golf at the Cranbrook Art Museum, there's something for every kind of adventurer.

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

What: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix When: Gates open at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 30; Saturday, May 31; and Sunday, June 1, 2025

Gates open at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 30; Saturday, May 31; and Sunday, June 1, 2025 Where: Detroit Street Circuit, 1330 Atwater St., Detroit

Detroit Street Circuit, 1330 Atwater St., Detroit Cost: Single-Day, 2-Day, and 3-Day Reserved Seats start at $50; Single-Day, 2-Day, and 3-Day Rooftop Viewing start at $35; Turn 3 Club, Pit Lane Suites, and Corvette Car Corral options are also available

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix roars back to the streets of downtown Detroit, offering an exciting weekend of racing action and entertainment. As part of Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, fans can enjoy free general admission seating in Grandstands 1 and 9 on Friday, May 30, with no ticket required. Seating is first-come, first-served and does not include Paddock access.

The 3rd Annual Hot Dog Mile

What: 3rd Annual Hot Dog Mile

3rd Annual Hot Dog Mile When: Sunday, June 1, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 1, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Eastern Market Brewing Company, 2515 Riopelle St., Detroit

Eastern Market Brewing Company, 2515 Riopelle St., Detroit Cost: Basic entry $20, Basic spectator $15, Race entry with beer mug $30, Race entry with beer mug and T-shirt $45, Spectator with beer mug and T-shirt $35, and Super race entry with beer mug, T-shirt, and hat $60

The 3rd Annual Hot Dog Mile at Eastern Market Brewing Co. offers a fun and quirky challenge. Participants eat four hot dogs while completing four quarter-mile laps around a left-turn loop in historic Eastern Market. The event blends food and fitness into a unique experience. Hot dogs are provided by Motor City Frank's, and at least $10 from each entry benefits Detroit Dog Rescue.

Mini-Golf at the Cranbrook Art Museum

What: Mini-Golf at the Cranbrook Art Museum

Mini-Golf at the Cranbrook Art Museum When: Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last tickets sold at 4:15 p.m.; additional dates available through Sept. 28, 2025

Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last tickets sold at 4:15 p.m.; additional dates available through Sept. 28, 2025 Where: Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, Michigan Cost: Adults $15, Detroit residents and Art Members $10, Children under 12 $8 (price includes gallery admission)

Cranbrook Art Museum offers a unique twist on miniature golf with a course inspired by the art, design, and architecture of Cranbrook itself. The course features nine creatively designed primary holes plus a bonus hole. Tickets are required, making it a fun and affordable weekend outing perfect for families, friends, and art lovers.

Other Events

Detroit's entertainment scene is buzzing with live music and comedy to kick off the weekend. From heartfelt indie rock to heavy-hitting hardcore and stand-up laughs, there's something for every vibe: